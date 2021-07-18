Bengal govt to take strict action against violators of Covid curbs

Kolkata: Amid reports that people in West Bengal are not following the appropriate Covid-19 behaviour, state Chief Secretary HK Dwidevi on Saturday directed the district administrations to take steps against those violating the norms.



Violators will have to face strict action as per provisions of the Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including fine, Dwidevi told all disaster magistrates at a virtual meeting, according to official sources.

"The CS has instructed the DMs to take serious action against the violators. Anyone coming out of the residence between 9 pm and 5 am without any valid reason must be dealt with as per the rule book," a source said.

The district administration should also check if shopkeepers, vendors and others are following the guidelines and not keeping markets, malls or restaurants open beyond the permissible time, the sources said.

The West Bengal government has extended ongoing restrictions till July 30 but permitted certain relaxations, such as allowing Metro Railway to resume operations at 50 per cent seating capacity on weekdays.

The local train services, however, remained suspended except the staff special trains. Public buses, taxis and autorickshaws have been permitted to operate in the state at 50 per cent capacity.

Meanwhile, the state's Covid-19 death toll rose to 17,988 on Saturday after eight fresh fatalities were reported, while 899 new cases took the tally to 15,17,380, the health department said in a bulletin.

Kolkata reported no Covid death after three months.

In the past 24 hours, 1,042 patients recovered from the disease taking the total number of people who have been cured of it to 14,86,059, the bulletin said. The discharge rate also improved to 97.94 per cent.

The number of active cases currently is 13,333.

Since Friday, 57,010 samples were tested in West Bengal pushing the number of such clinical examinations to 1,50,86,865 till now, the bulletin said.

On Saturday, 3,77,632 vaccine doses against coronavirus were administered in the state.