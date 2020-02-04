Bengal govt to fill up vacancies in civic bodies, two depts

Kolkata: With civic polls due later this year, the TMC dispensation has decided to fill up over thousand vacancies in government departments and municipalities, sources said on Tuesday.



The state cabinet, during its meeting on Monday, agreed to recruit group D staff and lower division clerks for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), Durgapur Municipal Corporation and the agricultural department.

It also gave its nod to fill up vacancies in the transport department, albeit on a contractual basis, the government sources said.

Altogether, 487 drivers and 394 conductors will be recruited over the next few weeks in the department, as per the decision of the cabinet, one of the sources said.

Over 200 posts in the KMDA and 161 in Durgapur Municipal Corporation are currently lying vacant, he said.

"Most of these 161 vacancies in the Durgapur Municipal Corporation are for engineers, group-D and veterinary medicine staff. A recruitment drive will be conducted for Nabadwip Municipality and Panskura Municipality before the civic polls," the source added.