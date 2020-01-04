Bengal governor seeks probe into firework unit explosion
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday demanded a probe into an explosion at a firework unit in the state that caused four deaths, saying the administration should be held accountable as there are allegations that crude bombs were being manufactured in the factory.
Four persons, including two women, were killed on the spot and one was seriously injured in an explosion at a firework manufacturing unit in Naihati in North 24 Parganas district on Friday, police said.
"Several deaths in blasts at factory at Masjidpara, Naihati has pained and shocked me. Allegations that crude bombs were being made in illegal factory warrants intense expert probe. Accountability of all in the administration needs to be fixed promptly," the governor said in a statement.
Police has already launched an investigation into the case.
(Image from indiatoday.in)
Bengal governor seeks probe into firework unit explosion