Bengal governor inaugurates IIT Kharagpur's supercomputer PARAM Shakti

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday dedicated to the nation Supercomputer PARAM Shakti which will accelerate research and development activities in IIT Kharagpur.

A supercomputer is a very fast computer used in advanced scientific applications.

"Innovation and research are determinants whether a nation will continue to be on incremental trajectory or not. It is time that we invest in quality education and make it available to those who do not possess the amenities, Dhankhar said.

The supercomputing facility will accelerate research and development activities in multidisciplinary domains of computational and data sciences as it will provide large-scale computing power to the user community of IIT Kharagpur and other academic and research and development institutes, according to a statement.

PARAM Shakti was developed under the National Supercomputing Mission - a joint initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Department of Science and Technology.

The governor also visited the Centre of Excellence for Indian Knowledge System at IIT Kharagpur which establishes the relevance of traditional knowledge systems in contemporary times in synergy with modern scientific knowledge.

IIT Kharagpur Director, Prof Virendra K Tewari, said the institute plans to celebrate its platinum jubilee after four years by being among the top 10 universities of the world in niche areas such as affordable healthcare, precision agriculture and food nutrition and artificial intelligence.