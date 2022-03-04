Bengal COVID scenario continues to improve

Kolkata: The COVID-19 scenario in West Bengal continued to improve on Thursday which saw no death due to the infection and 139 new cases, which was 14 less than the number on Wednesday, a bulletin by the health department said.



While the toll remained at 21,178, the caseload rose to 20,15,545 due to the fresh cases, the bulletin said.

Since Wednesday, there were 158 recoveries reported in the state taking its total number to 19,92,591. The discharge rate remained at 98.86 per cent.

The number of active cases is 1,776.

At least 25,562 samples were tested in Bengal in the last 24 hours taking the total number of such clinical examinations till Thursday to 2,42,84,026, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, in order to control dengue outbreak in the state, the government has given a guideline and decided to appoint people for a proposed drive which is likely to be launched soon, a senior official said.

According to the guideline 'vector control' workers would be appointed and they would visit households to check cleanliness and spray dengue insecticide if required, he said.

"The municipalities have been asked to review infrastructure to control dengue in their respective areas. The West Bengal Medical Service Corporation Limited will the insecticides. People will be appointed on a temporary basis for the drive, which will be launched soon in order to control the mosquito-borne viral disease in our state," he said.

The guidelines have been sent to various departments like those of urban development, irrigation, agriculture, department of women and child development and social welfare for implementation, the official added.