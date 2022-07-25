Bengal: Cop, two others injured in explosion inside police station
Baharampur (WB): At least three people, including a police officer, were injured when battery stored inside a police station in West Bengal's Murshidabad district exploded on Monday, officials said.
The blast took place inside the storeroom in Baharampur police station, they said.
Sub-inspector Krishnendu Goswami and two civic volunteers suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment at the Murshidabad Medical College, the officials said.
"CCTV footage of the police station is being examined, and the storeroom has been sealed, a senior police officer said.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Govt trying to intimidate us by suspending our MPs, we will not be...25 July 2022 11:44 AM GMT
Four Cong MPs suspended from LS for rest of session for disrupting...25 July 2022 11:40 AM GMT
Alleged Abe assassin to undergo mental evaluation until Nov25 July 2022 11:38 AM GMT
Markets break six-day rally dragged down by Reliance25 July 2022 10:40 AM GMT
Lankan Prez Wickremesinghe congratulates new Indian counterpart Murmu,...25 July 2022 10:35 AM GMT