Bengal conducts about 44,208 tests in a day

Kolkata: The State has conducted 44,208 Covid sample tests in the past 24 hours which is a little higher than the figure registered by the health department on Friday. Around 44,159 samples had been tested throughout the state on Friday. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.26 per cent on Saturday.



The recovery rate in Bengal on Saturday stood at 92.63 per cent which is the highest so far. Around 3,794 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals on Friday as they recover. As many as 4,19,403 patients have so far been released from the hospitals. As many as 3,639 new patients have been infected in the past 24 hours taking the total tally of affected patients to 4,52,770 so far.

Bengal has seen 53 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 7,976. Kolkata has witnessed 890 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 9 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 99,030. North 24-parganas saw 842 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 93,447. North 24-Parganas has seen 19 deaths in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas has registered 283 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 29,799. Howrah has so far seen a total 29,643 Covid cases so far out of which 211 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Hooghly has witnessed 288 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 23,174. Darjeeling registered 119 new cases on Saturday and the total tally has gone up to 14,363. Nadia has witnessed 205 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 16,368.

The Bengal government has already put in place adequate arrangements for fighting Covid. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 13,508 and 1,809 CCU/HDU beds. As many as 1,090 ventilators have been kept for the treatment of Covid patients across the state. The percentage occupancy in Covid beds remained at 29.30 per cent.

To expedite the testing process, the State has been operating 95 testing labs. As many as 101 dedicated Covid hospitals have been made operational in the state so far.