Bengal civic polls: Governor meets state election commissioner
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar met State Election Commissioner Sourav Das on Thursday in the run-up to the civic body polls, dates of which are yet to be announced.
The meeting, which lasted for 20 minutes, took place at the Raj Bhavan. Das was tight-lipped about discussions in the meeting amid queries from reporters while leaving the governor's official residence around 11.50 am.
Dhankhar earlier said that he will be seeking updates about the statewide civic polls from Das on February 27.
The elections to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and 107 other civic bodies across the state are likely to be held in mid-April, according to official sources.
The state government is keen on holding the elections between April 12-26, the sources said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
We are now one nation, one constitution: Nadda27 Feb 2020 1:14 PM GMT
Delhi Police's inaction towards protecting minorities...27 Feb 2020 1:00 PM GMT
Maha: Bill making Marathi mandatory in all schools cleared27 Feb 2020 12:43 PM GMT
11 migrant labourers from Bengal, stuck in violence-hit...27 Feb 2020 12:26 PM GMT
Spare no rioter, whichever party they belong to: Kejriwal on...27 Feb 2020 12:15 PM GMT