Bengal books top spot in creation of SHGs, Mamata 'delighted'

Kolkata: West Bengal has achieved the No. 1 rank in the formation of Self-Help Groups in the country, the National Rural Livelihood Mission declared.



An elated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Extremely delighted to share that with a total of 10.04L SHGs, West Bengal has achieved No.1 rank among all the states in India in the formation of Self Help Groups under National Rural Livelihood Mission. Congratulations to all the dedicated individuals who made it possible."

After coming to power in 2011, Banerjee had given special emphasis on the formation of Self-Help Groups. At present, there are more than 10 lakh SHGs in the state and most of them are run by women.

Pradip Mazumdar, the state's minister for Panchayats and Rural Development department under which the SHGs in rural Bengal work, said: "It is a big step towards women employability and empowerment. More than 95 per cent of the SHGs are run by women and they are doing a wonderful job."

Mazumdar regretted that as the Centre has stopped funding, the work of rural development has received a major blow. The Chief Minister has already instructed the MLAs, Panchayat Samities and Zilla Parishads to mobilise funds to set up rural roads and houses for the poor.

The SHGs in Bankura and Purulia are producing bricks from fly ash. The Panchayats and Rural Development department funded the machines that are being used to manufacture them. These bricks are used to construct rural roads and the state government offices in the rural belt. Excess bricks are being sold in the market. The brick manufacturing machines are eco-friendly. The fly ash is supplied by the Kolaghat Thermal Power Plant.

Some SHGs run by women in Nadia are engaged in pisciculture and are on their way to financial independence. The state Fisheries department has provided them training. The women conducted market surveys and then the Panchayats and Rural Development department dug water tanks for them. The fish fingerlings have been supplied by the state Fisheries department.

The SHGs are engaged in making school uniforms as well. A senior official of the state Panchayats and Rural Development Department said: "The SHGs have contributed to strengthen the rural economy. The purchasing power of the womenfolk has gone up and many of them are almost on the verge of enjoying economic freedom."