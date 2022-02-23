'Bengal Assembly's Budget Session likely from March 7'

Kolkata: The Budget Session of the stateAssembly is likely to begin on March 7, and the state Budget is scheduled to be placed in the House the next day, official sources said on Tuesday.



The Budget Session, usually held in February, was delayed by a month due to elections to the 108 civic bodies across the state on February 27,

they said.

"The Budget Session will begin on March 7 and will continue for around 15 days. The session will begin with the Governor's Address. The business of the House, apart from the Budget and discussion on it, is yet to be decided. The Budget is likely to be placed on March 8," an official of the Assembly Secretariat said.

Earlier, blaming Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar of 'non-cooperation', Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that the former was 'unnecessarily delaying the process' to convene an Assembly session after the Governor had sent back her recommendation to convene an Assembly session from March 7.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had on Saturday rejected the recommendation of the state government to convene the Assembly session, stating that the proposal did not meet

constitutional norms.

Dhankhar said he returned the file as the recommendation was not made by the state cabinet as was the norm.