Be present on all work days: Personnel & Admin Reforms dept tells officers

Kolkata: Noticing that many officials are not found in office when urgently required, the state Personnel and Administrative Reforms department directed all its officers and staff to attend office on all working days as usual to provide uninterrupted public services.



Directions have also been given to those who are engaged on contractual basis to attend office on all working days as usual.

According to an officer in the state secretariat, many times it happened that a section of officials were found not available at the time of emergency.

This comes when the state government introduced a roster system to run the offices with 50 per cent manpower due to the Covid pandemic.

At the same time, the state Home and Hill Affairs department has also issued an order stating that government offices related to emergency and essential services should remain open as usual and all officers and staff of the department and its subordinate offices were directed to attend office on all working days.