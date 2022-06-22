B''desh PM sends mango gift to Mamata
Kolkata: Continuing with the 'mango-hilsa diplomacy' of the past, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent 600 kg of mangoes to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. According to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission here, Hasina had sent mangoes to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.
Similar gifts are likely to be sent to few other chief ministers of the eastern region, an official of the deputy high commission said. Prime Minister Hasina had sent sent mangoes to Kovind, Modi and the chief ministers of West Bengal, Tripura and Assam last year too.
This is the peak season for the luscious fruit in Bangladesh and Hasina sent mangoes of several varieties like Golapkhas and Amrapali from Rajshahi. The mangoes were sent to Banerjee's residence on Monday. Last year too we had sent mangoes. At times we also send Hilsa fish. This is all part of mango-hilsa diplomacy," the official said.
