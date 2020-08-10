Barasat set to conduct more rapid antigen tests

Kolkata: With an attempt to conduct more rapid antigen tests for the fast detection of Covid infected patients, the Barasat municipality is all



set to organize camps in various places under its jurisdiction.

Champak Das, an administrator from the Barasat Municipality who looks after the health department said: "Six health centers were initially identified for carrying out rapid antigen tests. We have discussed the issue with the local administration. We have finally come up with a decision that four health centers would conduct rapid antigen tests. Camps are expected to get started from the next week at the four health centers ~ Madhya Baluria health center, Hatkhola health center, Natun Pukur health center and Badu health center."

Like other civic bodies, the Barasat Municipality is also trying to cover maximum numbers of people and hence camps are being organized where people can get Covid tests done in minimum possible time, Das said.

He also pointed out that the civic body has taken up a massive door-to-door awareness campaign to spread awareness against the Covid and dengue.

"Municipality workers are visiting every household and enquiring people if they are suffering from fever or any other ailments. People are urged not to accumulate water as dengue cases have been reported from some parts of the state. During this time of the year, we undertake an anti-dengue drive. This year, we have put extra effort due to the appearance of Covid pandemic," Das

maintained.

It may be mentioned here that the Barasat municipality started awareness campaigns since the outbreak of the pandemic and people have become cautious and they are visiting various hospitals and other health centers which are conducting rapid tests. Barasat District Hospital has been conducting the rapid antigen tests along with various state general hospitals. Many rural health centers across the districts are also conducting the rapid antigen tests.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had allowed the state governments to conduct antigen tests to trace the positive cases within a short period of time and ease the burden of RT-PCR test.

The Bengal government also instructed the health department and various civic bodies to perform antigen tests to fast-track the Covid tests.