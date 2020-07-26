Bankura to impose stringent lockdown measures from today

Kolkata: The Bankura district administration is enforcing strict lockdown measures in three municipality areas in the district from Sunday late afternoon.



The lockdown will be effective in Bankura, Bishnupur and Sonamukhi municipalities from 5 pm on July 26 to 5 pm on July 28.

"The strict lockdown in the three civic bodies' jurisdiction in the district is being enforced in view of the current situation of spread of COVID -19 virus," said Arun Prasad, District Magistrate of Bankura.

A high level meeting was held on Saturday in presence of concerned senior officials of the district administration including the Superintendent of police of Bankura, CMOHs of Bankura and Bishnupur Health districts, Sub Divisional Officers of Bankura Sadar and Bishnupur to name a few for strict enforcement of lockdown.

Bankura has had 96 active cases till Thursday with no death reported from the district. The total number of cases in the district has been 443 out of which 347 people have already been released.

According to the notification released by the DM, during the lockdown period all government and private offices , commercial establishments , public and private transport will remain suspended.

Local market of agriculture produce such as vegetables, fish, meat, egg, milk etc and groceries shops from 7 am to 11 am on each day of notification except on July 29 when there is complete lockdown across the state.

Exemptions will be given to movement of health personnel and patients, intrastate and interstate movement of goods, emergency services like law and order, courts, correctional services, fire and emergency services etc.

Medicine shops and pharmacies will remain open, home delivery of cooked foods will be on.