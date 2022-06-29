Balurghat: Hawkers evicted to clear roads

Balurghat: Balurghat civic body in association with police personnel from Balurghat police station and Traffic department conducted a hawker eviction drive here on Wednesday.



The drive was led by Balurghat civic body Chairman Ashok Kumar Mitra, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Billa Mangal Saha, Officer-in-Charge (Traffic) of Balurghat unit Babul Hussein, Inspector-in-Charge of Balurghat police station Shanti Ranjan Panja and the civic body councillors.

Ashok Kumar Mitra said: "The eviction drive will reduce traffic pressure in the city. The drive is to reclaim the pavements for pedestrians. This will allow more road space for traffic."

According to him, it will be a long term plan and will need some time to be fully executed.

Billa Mangal Saha said: "We cannot tolerate encroachment of roads in the name of trade. We are committed to the people to provide them with better facilities."

According to him, many drives will also be carried out in the coming days. "We will free the area of such encroachment at any cost," he added.

Notably the concerned civic body had earlier started a campaign requesting the hawkers to free the busy areas including Dunlop More, Thana More, Sadhana More and Public Bus Stand areas.

The said areas were illegally occupied by the hawkers for a long time. As they didn't respond positively to the appeal, the eviction drive was conducted.

Shanti Ranjan Panja said similar drives will be conducted in future.