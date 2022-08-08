Bail prayers of arrested J'khand MLAs likely to be heard by Cal HC on Wednesday

Kolkata: Bail prayers of three Congress party MLAs of Jharkhand are likely to be heard by Calcutta High Court on Wednesday.



Lawyers representing the MLAs mentioned the bail petitions before the court of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh on Monday and prayed for an early hearing.

The court said that the petitions will be listed for hearing on Wednesday.

Congress MLAs from Jharkhand Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari were arrested by West Bengal police after nearly Rs 49 lakh cash was seized from a vehicle they were travelling in on National Highway 16 at Panchla in Howrah district on July 30.

Another single bench of the high court had last week dismissed a petition by the three MLAs seeking transfer of the investigation to the CBI or any other central agency.