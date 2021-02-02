Bagdogra-bound flight from city makes emergency landing after fire alarm goes off

Kolkata: A Bagdogra-bound flight from Kolkata made an emergency landing after the fire alarm went off inside its cockpit on Monday afternoon. Director General (DG) of the state police, Virendra and state Security Advisor Surajit Kar Purkayastha, were on board when the incident took place.



According to sources, the flight of a private airline was scheduled to take off from Kolkata at 3:15 pm. But, due to some unknown cause it took off after 4 pm. After the flight took off, suddenly the fire alarm went off inside the cockpit.

Immediately, the pilot informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and requested for an emergency landing.

Around 4:33 pm, the aircraft landed safely with 69 passengers on board.

The passengers were quickly evacuated and the flight was taken to an isolated bay.

The engineers examined the aircraft and declared the aircraft as grounded temporarily. Later, another aircraft was arranged by the airline and the flight took off from Kolkata around 6:30 pm.