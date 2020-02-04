Attempts being made to terrorise anti-CAA protesters: Mamata
Bongaon(WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday slammed BJP leaders for allegedly branding anti-CAA protesters as "anti-nationals", and said the recent firings outside Jamia Millia University and Shaheen Bagh in Delhi were attempts to terrorise the peaceful agitators.
In a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee said unlike the PM, who "calls himself a 'chowkidaar' (watchman) only during polls", she takes care of people and attends to their problems round the year.
"I don't belong to a group that spreads hatred among masses. It is due to instigation by the BJP leaders, incidents of firing took place outside Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia.
These are attempts to terrorize the masses," Banerjee said, while addressing a rally at Bongaon in North 24 Parganas.
Extending her support to the Shaheen Bagh protesters, Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, said some parties are tyring to "spread misinformation" on the issue of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
"CAA won't grant you citizenship, it will turn you into a foreigner," she added.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
AAP manifesto promises Rs 1 crore compensation to kin of...4 Feb 2020 9:15 AM GMT
Attempts being made to terrorise anti-CAA protesters:4 Feb 2020 9:02 AM GMT
ED attaches properties worth Rs 8 cr in cheating case4 Feb 2020 9:00 AM GMT
Kejriwal sets deadline for BJP to declare CM candidate,...4 Feb 2020 8:34 AM GMT
No decision yet on nationwide NRC: Home Ministry clarifies...4 Feb 2020 8:15 AM GMT