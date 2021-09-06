Attack on Moon Moon Sen's house: 4 held

KOLKATA: Four youths were arrested for allegedly trespassing the house of actor and former MP Moon Moon Sen and assaulting her employees on Saturday night.

According to sources, around 11 pm on Saturday night, Sen came out of her flat hearing a heated exchange of dialogues between her staff and a few youths. She found that around 10 people were trying to reach her flat.

Immediately, Sen called the Ballygunge police station and sought help. A police team rushed to the spot but found the accused had already fled. Sen lodged a complaint on Saturday night against the unknown youths.