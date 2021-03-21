Attack on Mamata in Nandigram: CID takes over probe

Kolkata: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday took up the probe in connection with the alleged attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram.



She had received severe injuries on her left ankle when the door of her car was pushed allegedly by four to five youths when she was greeting people standing on the footboard of her vehicle at Burulia village at Nandigram on March 10. The incident took place within hours after she filed her nomination as a TMC candidate from Nandigram.

Banerjee was brought to Kolkata after the incident and was admitted to SSKM Hospital. However, she resumed the poll campaign for her party's candidates within 48 hours of the incident in a wheelchair with a cast on her leg.

Initially, a case was initiated with Nandigram police station based on a complaint lodged by Sheikh Sufian. The state police, the state Chief Secretary and Special Police Observer had submitted respective reports to the Election Commission in connection with the incident.