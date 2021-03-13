Attack on Mamata: EC seeks elaborate report by today noon

Kolkata: The Election Commission has sought a detailed report from the Chief Secretary and from the state CEO (Chief Electoral Officer) by Sunday noon about the incident at Nandigram on Wednesday in which Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee sustained injuries.

Sources in the Commission said that the report that was sent by the state Chief Secretary referred to the presence of a huge crowd at the spot.

But it did not mention whether anyone had pushed the door of the vehicle in which she was travelling or the existence of iron pole had collided resulting in her injuries.

However, the two special observers' report submitted to the Commission on Saturday has ruled out any conspiracy and stated that the attack was not a planned one but a case of accident. It happened suddenly and the suddenness of the incident led to the injury of Banerjee. It also stated that the local police and CMs security failed to control the crowd and that led to the untoward situation.

Special Observer Ajay Nayak and Special Police Observer Vivek Dubey visited the spot at Nandigram on Friday.

Meanwhile, a senior official of the state CEO office said that 177 nominations have been filed by candidates for contesting in the second phase of polls scheduled to be held on April 1 in which 30 assembly constituencies are going for polls.