At least 3K cops and 700 police pickets across city during Dol Jatra & Holi

Kolkata: The city police have made elaborate security arrangements for Dol Jatra and Holi on Sunday and Monday.



According to sources, around 3,000 police personnel will be deployed across the city. Around 700 police pickets will be set up across the city. Majority of these pickets will be in the vulnerable areas.

This apart, 25 Heavy Radio Flying Squads (HRFS) will be stationed in strategic points, from where they would be moved when necessary. Senior officials will patrol the city in order to supervise the security arrangements.

Multiple mobile patrolling vans will patrol in each division and Quick Response Teams (QRT) will be in strategic points across the city. Apart from law and order, special anti-crime teams will also be deployed to prevent any untoward incident. The women teams of Kolkata Police, popularly known as 'The Winners', will also patrol the city along with 'Shakti' teams.

Two Deputy Commissioners in each division will be in charge of the arrangements made.

This apart, Joint Commissioners and Additional Commissioners will be supervising the overall arrangement. Police have also requested people not to throw colour on any person forcefully.

Residents of high-rise buildings have been asked not to throw colour balloons from the rooftop.

Traffic police personnel will be performing special naka checking to put a leash on errant bike riders and drivers.