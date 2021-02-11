At 97.45%, Bengal registers the highest recovery rate till date

Kolkata: Bengal has witnessed 179 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours while 283 patients have been released from different hospitals on Wednesday after they have recovered.



The total number of Covid infected patients has reached 5,71,815 so far till Wednesday. As many 5,57,208 patients have been released from various hospitals till Wednesday out of which 283 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate has gone up to 97.45 per cent on Wednesday which is the highest so far. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested dropped at 6.96. Bengal has so far carried out 82,09,892 Covid samples till Wednesday out of which 21,608 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Five people died of Covid in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 10,220. No death has been reported from Kolkata in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has registered two deaths in the past 24 hours. Around 3,083 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,493 people so far. Kolkata has seen 50 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,28,311 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,22,260 out of which 61 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 6 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 37,054. One person died in South 24-Parganas in the past 24 hours.

Hooghly has witnessed 11 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,516. Howrah has so far registered a total 35,613 Covid cases so far out of which 6 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Darjeeling has reported 5 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally of infected cases to 18,370 so far. East Burdwan and West Burdwan have registered 4 and 7 fresh cases in the past 24 hours. East Burdwan has reported one Covid death in the past 24 hours.

Another Covid death was reported from North Dinajpur where 3 fresh cases were found on Wednesday.

Around 65 dedicated Covid hospitals are still functional in the state with 8,727 earmarked beds. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds stood at 3.27 on Wednesday. There are around 2,319 ICU/HDU beds in Covid hospitals. Around 1,279 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals. There are 200 Safe Homes still operational across the state. The total number of people currently in home quarantine is 52,068. Around 14,16,667 people have been released from home quarantine so far.

The Health department has addressed 15,55,292 general queries till date out of which around 803 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 5,76,448 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till February 9 out of which 289 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours.