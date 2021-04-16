At 6,769 fresh cases, state logs highest single-day spike so far

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infection in Bengal has jumped to 6,769 on Thursday from 5,892 on Wednesday. This is the highest daily infection in Bengal so far ever since the pandemic broke out.



The total tally of infected people reached 6,36,885 on Thursday. The number of active Covid cases however stands at 36,981. Around 5,89,424 patients have already been released from the hospitals out of which 2,387 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate on Thursday stood at 92.55 per cent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stands at 6.58. Meanwhile, under the instructions of the Ministry of Culture museums in the city including the Science Museums to remain closed from tomorrow till May 15. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State jumped to 34.29 on Thursday. The state has so far carried out 96,74,962 Covid sample tests out of which 42,121 were performed in the past 24 hours. Bengal on Thursday has seen 22 deaths on Thursday which is the highest in a single day this year. The total death toll in the state has reached 10,480.

Kolkata in the past 24 hours registered seven deaths and North 24-Parganas has registered 6 deaths, South 24-Parganas 5 deaths. Howrah, Birbhum, Malda and Jalpaiguri each have registered one death. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 1,615 fresh cases followed by North 24-Parganas 1,354. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,182. North 24-Parganas has lost 2,573 people so far. The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 1,46,958 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total of 1,37,341. South 24-Parganas has registered 422 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 40,997. There are around 1,796 ICU/HDU beds functional in Covid hospitals. Around 525 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stood at 7,428 on Thursday. There are currently 200 Safe Homes and around 11,507 beds are there in these Safe Homes. Around 105 testing laboratories have been made functional in the state while one is waiting for approval. There are 56 dedicated Covid hospitals operational in the state out of which 45 are government hospitals.

The Health department has so far addressed 16,05,786 general queries to date out of which around 1,685 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 5,92,394 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till April 14 out of which 972 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours.

Amid such a scenario, 5 lakh doses of Covishield are expected to arrive in the city on Friday. On Wednesday 3 lakh doses of Covishield and 2 lakh doses of Covaxine arrived in the city. Meanwhile, Howrah district administration reinstates telemedicine facility in every block with the resurgence of Covid positive caseload.