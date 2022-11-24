At 17 ºC, city sees coldest day of the season so far

KOLKATA: Bengal is yet to witness full-fledged winter, but the city dwellers have already been experiencing cold weather for the past couple of weeks. City saw the coldest day of the season on Wednesday with the lowest temperature being registered at 17 degree Celsius.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that weather will remain cold in both north and south Bengal in the next couple of days. People in various South Bengal districts woke up to a foggy morning on Wednesday. Mercury may drop further on Thursday. During the weekend the mercury may drop by 3 degree Celsius in most of the south Bengal districts.

People in Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, Jhargram, West Midnapore, Birbhum will witness comparatively colder weather. According to the MeT office, cold northern wind has been entering Bengal. There is an uninterrupted flow of northwest wind. There is no possibility for any western disturbances which will stop the steady flow of the cold wind.

People in South Bengal districts started getting a sense of winter from earlier this month with mercury sliding down. Kolkata on Tuesday registered the lowest temperature at 17.4 degree Celsius which was 3 degree below normal on November 14. Temperature went below 10 degree Celsius in Purulia in the middle of November.

Interestingly, Panagarh in West Burdwan registered a lower temperature at 11.5 degree Celsius last week compared to that of Kalimpong as it recorded the lowest temperature at 12.8 degree Celsius. Mercury dropped to 14.4 degree Celsius in Bankura in the second week of November.

Mercury may drop by 1-2 degrees in all the western districts of Bengal in the next couple of days. People in various south Bengal districts may witness mist early in the morning in the next few days.

A low pressure formed over south east Bay of Bengal along the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh also lost intensity. Another low pressure may form in the Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours.