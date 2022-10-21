Asis Chattopadhyay appointed V-C of CU

KOLKATA: Asis Kumar Chattopadhyay has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University (CU) for three months or till the appointment of a regular vice-chancellor as per recommendation by the search committee. Chattopadhyay has been serving as pro-Vice-Chancellor of CU.

A notification in this regard was brought out by the Higher Education department that indicated the official release of Sonali

Chakravarti Banerjee as vice-chancellor of University of Calcutta.