Appnt of nearly 4K teachers: Earlier order upheld





Kolkata: The Division Bench of Calcutta High Court upheld Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay's order on the appointment of 3,929 primary teachers who passed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2014.

The Division Bench of Justices Subrata Talukdar and Supratim Bhattacharya on Friday ordered that the vacancies needed to be filled by candidates of TET 2014, who had passed the test.

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on Tuesday had approached the Division Bench of Calcutta HC challenging the order by Justice Gangopadhyay. He had ordered the appointments to the vacancies by November 7.

The WBBPE was supposed to submit a detailed report to the court on November 11. The Primary Education board had challenged the order.

The board had organised two recruitment processes in the view of Primary TET 2014. They had appointed 42,000 teachers in 2016 and 16,500 teachers in 2020. However, the aspirants had claimed that there existed 3,929 vacant posts in different states.

A meeting had taken place between the Primary Education board and aspirants.

Thereafter, around 4,000 vacancies were reportedly found and Justice Gangopadhyay had directed the candidates should be appointed on the basis of merit and qualifications.