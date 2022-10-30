Anubrata's custody extended till November 11

Kolkata: The Special CBI Court in Asansol on Saturday rejected Anubrata Mondal's bail application and extended his judicial custody till November 11 in the alleged cattle smuggling case.

The CBI also included names of a few more witnesses in the charge sheet filed for the case. However, the court questioned the progress of CBI in the case and sought the time that the central investigating agency will take to complete the investigation. The counsel representing CBI stated that it might take another two months.

Mondal's lawyers had filed a bail application on grounds of Mondal's ill health and need for proper treatment. Opposing the application, CBI claimed that if released Mondal may try to influence the probe.