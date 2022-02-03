Anubrata moves HC in post-poll violence case

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal on Wednesday moved Calcutta High Court seeking direction to the CBI not to take any coercive action against him in connection with the post-poll violence case.

Mondal, Trinamool Congress' Birbhum district president, has been asked to appear before the CBI investigators at the NIT camp office in Durgapur in neighbouring Paschim Bardhaman district at 11 am on Thursday.

The agency is expected to interrogate him in connection with a murder case at Ilambazar in Birbhum which is allegedly related with post-poll violence.

According to Mondal's counsel Sanjib Dan, the plea is expected to be heard by Justice Rajasekhar Mantha at 10.30 am on Thursday.

The petitioner's counsel stated that Mondal was not named in the FIR in the case and also that the alleged murder

was not related to any post-poll violence.