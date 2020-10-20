Amitabh Bachchan enquires about the health condition of Soumitra Chatterjee

Kolkata: Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee has been showing significant improvement for the last couple of days and he might recover in the next few days, feel the doctors at a private hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.



The doctors are planning to make him walk with support in a few days, sources in the hospital said. "We are reasonably sure he will recover in the next 4-5 days and his health condition will be much better. We have intensified his physiotherapy so that he improves quickly. We have also given him chest and limb therapy. Maybe, in a couple of days, we will start making him walk with support," a senior doctor of the medical team said on

Monday.

Chatterjee was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for the virus.

The actor tested negative for COVID-19 last week. The doctors have given him higher doses of steroids and there have been no complications. The doctors at the hospital may also read out books to him for a psychological stimulation of the brain. Music therapy is also being applied on the 84-year-old thespian.

It was learnt from the hospital sources that Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan enquired about Chatterjee's health via his doctor when he went to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for a review.