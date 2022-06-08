Millennium Post
Home > Kolkata > Amid protests, RBU director of distance edu wants to resign
Kolkata

Amid protests, RBU director of distance edu wants to resign

BY MPost8 Jun 2022 6:04 PM GMT

Kolkata: Director of Distance Education of Rabindra Bharati University Ashis Kumar Das has expressed his desire to resign allegedly amidst protest by a section of students demanding inclusion of more subjects in the distance mode. The agitation continued at Salt Lake campus throughout the day. Sources claimed that Das felt insulted at such action.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X
X