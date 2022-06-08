Amid protests, RBU director of distance edu wants to resign
Kolkata: Director of Distance Education of Rabindra Bharati University Ashis Kumar Das has expressed his desire to resign allegedly amidst protest by a section of students demanding inclusion of more subjects in the distance mode. The agitation continued at Salt Lake campus throughout the day. Sources claimed that Das felt insulted at such action.
