Ahead of nod to rowing activities: Trial run at Lake with petrol-driven boats on Oct 20

KOLKATA: The trial run with petrol driven rescue boats to assess the impact of pollution in the water of Rabindra Sarobar will be held on October 20, in presence of the extended expert committee of the state government.



The permission regarding resumption of rowing activities at the Lake will be given based on the exercise.

The West Bengal Rowing Association to which the three clubs by the lake are affiliated has written to Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA)—the custodian of the Lake—expressing its desire to resume rowing activities that has been stalled from May 22 after the death of two young rowers on May 21 after their boats toppled during a storm.

"The National rowing event is slated to be held soon but there is no place where our rowers can prepare themselves for the event. So we want to resume rowing as soon as possible. We have held multiple meetings with Kolkata Police and they have also given us the nod," Subrata Guha, Secretary of Lake Club said.

In the recently concluded National Games in Ahmedabad, rowers from Bengal had fared poorly as they failed to avail of practice place.

Rabindra Sarobar is the only place in Bengal where rowing activities can be held.

The NGT in September had made it clear that whether petrol boats should be permitted, if they are environmentally

compliant, is a matter to be decided exclusively by KMDA along with the expert committee constituted.

The speed of battery-operated rescue boats is no match in comparison to those run by diesel and in case of any mishap, rescue operation through battery operated boats may not be a fruitful option.

"The condition of the water before and after the use of petrol boats will be tested.

The levels of sound emitted by the boats will also be measured. If the results are satisfactory, permission will be given," a senior KMDA

official said.