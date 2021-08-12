Ahead of 'Khela Hobe Diwas', KMC gives footballs to borough chiefs

kolkata: Ahead of Khela Hobe Diwas, Firhad Hakim, chairman of Board of Administrators, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), distributed footballs among all borough chairmen on Thursday.



"Under the instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, we will observe Khela Hobe Diwas in Bengal on August 16. We have got the footballs from the Sports department. We are giving these balls to all borough chairmen so that it could be sent to different areas and clubs in the state," said Hakim.

Over 50,000 footballs will be distributed in 343 blocks, 117 municipalities, six municipal corporations, 144 wards, 23 SDO offices and among authorised 309 clubs and societies in the state.

"Khela Hobe Diwas will be observed maintaining COVID-19 protocols in all the 144 wards. It is open to all," said Debasish Kumar, Member Board of Administrators, in-charge of Parks and Squares department of the KMC.

Hakim reiterated that the actual 'khela' (game) was held during the Bengal Assembly election and the result was declared in May. "There is great enthusiasm among youths and sportsmen in the state. IFA (Indian Football Association) will also participate at the Khela Hobe Diwas," he added.