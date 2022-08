Ahead of I-Day, Mamata starts 'My Idea For India At 75' digital campaign

Kolkata: Ushering in the Independence fervour, Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday changed the profile picture of her Twitter handle and replaced it with a collage of the freedom fighters.



Banerjee led the launch of her party's #MyIdeaForIndiaAt75 digital campaign, asking citizens to share their idea for India at 75. The three-day campaign aims to bring together the people of the country with a unified idea of one nation.

Banerjee shared her idea of Indian Independence emphasising the diversity that thrives despite differences. According to her, people of varied cultures and religions peacefully coexist in the country and democratic values and people's rights are upheld in India, showcasing underlying unity.

Asking the countrymen to share their idea for the great nation as it completes its 75th year of Independence this year, Banerjee tweeted: "INDIA... Where diversity THRIVES despite differences. INDIA... Where people of varied cultures and religions peacefully COEXIST. INDIA... Where democratic values and people's rights are UPHELD. Yes, this is our INDIA! Aren't we all the proud people of this beautifully diverse land? For us, INDIA means UNITY. But, our ideas vary. What then, my fellow Indians, is your idea for this great nation?"

The first day of the campaign talks about how the idea of patriotism has been eclipsed by a sense of false nationalism and how hate is manufactured by divisive forces.

With the campaign, AITC aims to instill a sense of national pride that does not involve the generation of hate, fear, and division.

The #MyIdeaForIndiaAt75 campaign focuses on loving one's country rather than demeaning that of others. It also commemorates the freedom fighters whose ultimate act of patriotism and sacrifice was towards the protection of the nation.

Meanwhile, AITC national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee spoke about uniting the countrymen and sharing their idea for India. "INDIA, our PRIDE! INDIA, our STRENGTH! INDIA, our MOTHERLAND! For our nation's glory, we Indians will achieve great milestones. For our nation's betterment, we Indians will strive unitedly. WE, the people of INDIA. Our devotion to our motherland surpasses all. We uphold democratic values and people's rights. Today, let us all SHARE our IDEA FOR INDIA, the beloved motherland which is celebrating its 75th year of Independence," tweeted Abhishek.