Agro-based industries to come up on areas surrounding Singur: CM

Kolkata: Giving emphasis on the further development of the agriculture sector, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced the setting up of agro-based industries on areas surrounding Singur.



"Singur had shown us the path. Besides agriculture, agro-based industries will also come up, giving a boost to employment generation. The area which is already developed will further grow into an agriculture hub," Banerjee said while addressing Singur farmers over phone through local MLA Becharam Manna.

An agro-industry park will be coming up in the area. The plot has also been identified. There will be agricultural product processing units along with a cold chain facility. Steps would be taken to create all the necessary infrastructure, including warehouse and power arrangements. It will help in employment generation in the area as locals will get jobs, she said.

Recently, on August 31, the Chief Minister reiterated the Supreme Court's landmark judgment of declaring acquisition of land by the erstwhile Left Front government in Singur as "unconstitutional and void" and also extended her greetings to all farmers in the country, assuring her support in their fights and movements.

The movement in Singur launched by Banerjee was the beginning of the end of the Left rule in Bengal. The Left Front government had decided to acquire 997 acres of agricultural land to set up an automobile factory of Tata Motors. It was the Singur movement that gave birth to the slogan of Trinamool Congress — "Maa Mati Manush".

The state government is continuing to extend all support to the farmers in Singur, including Rs 2,500 financial assistance to a large section there.

Banerjee on Wednesday mentioned about the series of initiatives taken up by her government to help the farmers through schemes including Krishak Bandhu Prakalpa, waiver of tax for agricultural land, Banglar Sashya Bima and setting up of common facility centres from where heavy agro-machineries may be easily hired.