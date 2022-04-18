After Baigachi, oil & natural gas extraction starts at Doulatpur in North 24-Parganas district

Kolkata: After Baigachi area of Ashokenagar, extraction of oil and natural gas has now started from Doulatpur area under the same police station of North 24-Parganas on Saturday. The Bengal government has given the Petroleum Exploration License (PEL) to the Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC) for exploration to assess the presence of oil reserves in four different areas in Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24-Parganas.



ONGC has identified several spots in the Ashokenagar area where reservoirs have been detected. It will carry out boring works at 14 more spots in Ashokenagar in the next two years. Local MLA, Narayan Goswami on Saturday visited Doulatpur area. A senior official of ONGC handed over crude oil to Goswami as a token gesture.

This comes when the exploration in one out of three blocks at Ashoknagar in North 24-Parganas will soon begin. It would lead to an investment of Rs 1,200 crore and the creation of massive job opportunities. The state government had given land at Ashoknagar in North 24-Parganas against payment of Re 1 to the ONGC for installation of the production system and allied infrastructure after studies revealed the presence of oil reserves in the area. The Bengal government had given the land considering it to be a major project for development of the state.