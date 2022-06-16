After about 3 months, daily Covid cases cross 200-mark

Kolkata: After three-and-half months, daily Covid cases have crossed 200 in Bengal.



The number of daily Covid cases nearly doubled on Wednesday with 230 fresh cases being reported while on Tuesday the figure stood at 135. State registered over 100 daily Covid cases for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday. The figure jumped up to 230 on Wednesday.

Around 135 fresh cases have been reported on Tuesday while on Monday, the figure stood at 113. State on Sunday saw daily cases at 123. The daily infection curve has gone up suddenly from last week. Covid fatality rate however stands at 1.05 percent over a period of two months while the recovery rate dropped to 98.90 percent while the figure stood at 98.91 percent on Tuesday. The state registered the recovery rate at 98.93 percent for a period of nearly two months.

One Covid death has been reported in the state on Wednesday. No Covid death was reported on Tuesday while one Covid death was reported in the state on Monday. Around 21,207 Covid deaths have so far taken place in the state. The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,98,530. State has so far registered 20,20,774 infected cases till Wednesday. As many as 2,54,24,184 samples have been examined so far across the state.

Around 7,784 samples were tested on Wednesday. Around 1007 people are currently in home isolation. The figure stood at 844 on Tuesday and 771 on Monday. Around 30 patients are now in hospitals while the figure stood at 17 on Monday. The number of people in home isolation remained at around 400 earlier last week.