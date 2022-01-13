Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee tests +ve, in home isolation

Kolkata: Veteran Tollywood actor Prosenjit Chatterjee tested positive for Covid on Monday. He has been undergoing treatment at home isolation. He had some uneasiness and undergone Covid test. The report came positive on Wednesday.

The actor took to Twitter to inform about the matter: "Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. After consulting with my doctor, I'm currently in home isolation and hoping for a speedy recovery." Many film personalities have already been infected with Covid in the past one week. Actor turned MP Dev, actor Paramabrata Chatterjee, actress Rituparna Sengupta, Rudranil Ghosh, actor turned MLA Soham Chakraborty are among many who have tested positive in recent time. State Fire and Emergency minister Sujit Bose also tested Covid positive recently.