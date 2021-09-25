Active cases drop to 7,674; about 762 test +ve in a day

Kolkata: As many as 766 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals on Saturday after they recovered. The number of active Covid cases in the state dropped to 7,674 on Saturday from what remained at 7,689 on Friday.



The state has seen 762 fresh Covid cases on Saturday. The number of active cases dropped by 15 on Saturday. The number of fatalities on Saturday dropped to 11 from 13 on Friday. The Covid recovery rate remained at 98.31 per cent. The total number of infected people has reached 15,65,645 so far. Out of this, around 15,39,244 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. Around 18,727 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The per centage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 3.50 on Saturday while the positivity rate stood at 1.86 per cent. The fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.20 per cent.

Bengal on Saturday administered 5,48,242 lakh doses taking the total number of doses being administered in the state so far to 5,55,57,572. State on Friday administered more than 9 lakh doses. As many as 4,246 common vaccination centers (CVC) have been operational throughout the state. Around 4,540 AEFI cases have been reported in the state so far.

Around 127 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 137. Darjeeling has seen 39 new cases, South 24-Parganas 48 and Hooghly 44 and Howrah 51. Bengal has so far carried out 1,79,58,789 Covid sample tests out of which around 41,046 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has seen 2 deaths on Saturday and North 24 Parganas has seen 3 Covid deaths. Howrah, Hooghly, East Burdwan and Bankura have seen 1 death each. Nadia has seen 2 deaths on Saturday.

Around 552 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,35,292 till Saturday. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Saturday. As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state.