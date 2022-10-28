About Rs 5.13 cr sanctioned for infra revamp of 114 health sub-centres across state

KOLKATA: State government has sanctioned a fund of Rs 5.13 crore for the infrastructural revamp of 114 health sub-centres across the state. The government has chalked out an elaborate plan of upgrading the existing sub-centres (SC) into the level of health and wellness centers (HWC) in a phased manner.



According to a recent order issued by the health department, Purulia will receive the highest amount of funds of around Rs 54,00,000 for developing HWCs for 2022-23 financial year. East Burdwan has been allotted a fund of Rs 40,50,000 while South 24-parganas will get Rs 36,00,000. Around 17 other districts will get a fund of Rs 22,50,000 in a uniformed way.

These HWC are being developed as decentralised e-Clinics and more than 700 doctors are giving consultations to the villagers on daily basis through 68 Telemedicine hubs across the state. Bengal has already acquired 2nd position in the country in terms of teleconsultation. The state government had launched "Swasthya Ingit", a telemedicine initiative through IT-based Audio-Visual Tele-consultation services to serve the people in rural areas. Patients in districts are now availing specialised treatment in various disciplines.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had initiated the project to upgrade around 10,357 sub-health centres in the state to HWCs.

The main objective behind the infrastructural revamp is to provide affordable, accessible, inclusive, sustainable and high quality healthcare service delivery up to the grass root level. The State Urban development Authority (SUDA) has been implementing the project. The state government has already given a detailed idea as to how the project will be carried out in phases. The SUDA is executing the project on priority basis. A team from the state government is visiting the sites periodically to review the quality and progress of work. It may be mentioned here that the patients from the remote parts of Bengal have already been availing these facilities from Suswastha Kendra in the districts as well. This has taken off the pressure on government hospitals to a great extent.