About 701 dengue cases & 1 death reported in past 24 hrs

KOLKATA: There has been a sharp rise in dengue cases in various pockets of Kolkata and other districts with over 701 new cases being detected on Wednesday. Another dengue death was reported in the city on Wednesday.



More than 965 new patients were detected on Tuesday. The victim, Subrata Sarkar, (61), was a resident of New Government Colony at Bansdroni area under Regent Park police station. The area falls under ward number 113 of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). The patient was detected with dengue NS1 antigen positive. He was admitted to a private hospital in south Kolkata. He had been suffering from a fever for three days and had been at home initially. The patient fainted at home on Monday night. After being admitted to the hospital, he tested NS1 antigen positive. During admission, his platelet was found at 1.25 lakh in the night while on the next morning the platelet count dropped to 25,000. He suffered cardiac arrest twice and died.

Director of Health Services (DHS) Sidhartha Niyogi said that 965 confirmed cases were detected on Tuesday and 701 on Wednesday.

Around 673 dengue patients have remained admitted to various government hospitals. State health department has already given special attention to the districts or pockets where the maximum number of cases is being reported. North 24-Parganas is one of the major contributors to daily dengue cases. Daily cases are high in several pockets of North 24-Parganas.

"Rising trend of dengue is noticed in different parts of North 24-Parganas — Salt Lake, South Dumdum, Titagarh etc and also in some rural areas like Deganga, Barasat-I, Swarupnagar. Distribution of cases is being analyzed at district/block/ULB level to find any cluster of cases," Dr Niyogi said.

It may be mentioned here that Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam and DHS Dr Niyogi held a meeting with the district officials on Tuesday to review the actions which are being taken from time to time.

A meeting was held on Wednesday by the Health Secretary at Srirampur to review the dengue control and treatment activities in the sub-division.

The decision was taken in presence of the Municipal Chairpersons to run a special cleanliness drive in the municipalities before the Puja.

Amidst a rise in dengue and daily Covid cases, the state health department issued appointments for recruiting 1097 new general duty medical officers (GDMO) in various hospitals.