About 68L marginal farmers would get Rs 10,000 against each acre: Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Youth Congress president and party MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday reiterated that around 68 lakh marginal farmers would get Rs 10,000 each against each acre.



He also stressed that as stated in the election manifesto of his party, housewives belonging to general category would get Rs 500 per month and those belonging to SC/ST community would get Rs 1,000 per month from June 1 after the Trinamool comes to power for the third time. Students can take up higher studies with a loan of up to Rs 10 lakh through students' credit cards.

He also threw a challenge at Prime Minister Narendra Modi to abolish dynasty politics in the country by formulating new law and he also expressed his desire to quit politics if any such law was made. Banerjee was addressing an rally at East Midnapore's Moya in support of Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Sangram Dolai. "BJP always talks about Parivar Tantra. They are putting up big hoardings saying that Parivartantra must stop. I appeal to the Prime Minister to pass a bill in the next parliament session which will say that no politician can bring his/her family members into politics. I will cast the first vote in favour of the bill and will retire from politics. Will you (Modi) be able to do that?" Banerjee challenged Modi.

He also said: "BJP has fielded both Mukul Roy and his son as a candidate for Assembly poll. BJP MP Arjun Singh's son is contesting in the Assembly election. Kailash Vijayvargiya has been sent to capture Bengal. His son is an MLA in Madhya Pradesh. Parivartantra can be finished in one minute if you want. Instead of attacking me in the name of Parivartantra, abolish it. I assure you that only TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will be in politics from my family."

Without taking names, Banerjee also hit out at Adhikari family.

He said: "This is for the first time people of Midnapore will dump a family. People will get free from the Parivar Tantra. Let us see who are more powerful — people of Midnapore or those who have sold the emotions of the people to Delhi."

Banerjee also reminded the people of East Midanpore that the BJP will unleash a reign of terror to capture seats and urged the people to thwart their attempt. "They are thinking that they would collect votes by threatening. But the people of Bengal would give them a befitting reply in the democratic manner.

Taking a jibe at BJP's 'Sonar Bangla' slogan, Banerjee said: "The Prime Minister is seeking a chance for five years to make transform Bengal into 'Sonar Bangla'. Why you failed to make the country 'Sonar Bharat'. Why the BJP led states like Tripura, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh did not turn to what you claim. Bengal Chief Minister has already turned the state to Sonar Bangla as people get education, health services and food free of costs.

"BJP criticizes Swasthya Sathi scheme of Bengal and it wants to implement Ayushman Bharat. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh's family avail Swasthya Sathi card. People having a mobile phone or TV in their houses will not get facilities under Ayushman Bharat," Banerjee asserted.

Banerjee held election rally at Panskura Purba and Chandipur as well.