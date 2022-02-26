About 260 cases, only 4 fatalities reported in a day

KOLKATA: The number of daily Covid fatalities in the state and occupancy in Covid beds has been on the decline for nearly a week. On Friday, around 4 people died of Covid across the state from what stood at 6 on Thursday. Around 21,169 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far.



The number of daily fatalities on Wednesday stood at 7. Occupancy in Covid beds on Friday registered at 0.40 percent.

In the beginning of January this year, the occupancy remained around 5 per cent. By the end of January, the occupancy dropped to around 3.5 per cent. It has further gone down in February. Bengal on Friday registered 260 fresh Covid cases. The number stood at 246 on Thursday and 272 on Wednesday.

The number stood at 236 on Tuesday and 200 on Monday. Last Monday, the state saw a drop in Covid infection as daily cases have gone down to 200 from what stood at 278 on Sunday. After nearly one year, the daily number of infected cases in Bengal on Saturday dropped below 300 last week.

Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 per cent for the 8 consecutive days since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020. State on Friday registered the positivity rate at 0.83 percent. The Covid positivity rate on Wednesday stood at 0.80.

On Friday, the state saw the release of around 430 patients after their recovery. The number of active Covid cases has been on the decline in Bengal for over a week. Active cases had dropped by 174 on Friday. The number of active cases on Friday stood at 1,988. Single-day cases in Kolkata remained at 54 on Friday.

Around 31 new cases have been registered in North 24 Parganas on Friday. The total number of infected cases so far in the North 24-Parganas has gone up to 4,02,901. Out of this, around 3,97,270 have already been released. North 24-Parganas has seen 2 Covid deaths on Friday while Kolkata has seen 1 death. Kolkata has so far seen a total 4,46,947 Covid infected cases. As many as 4,40,969 patients from Kolkata have already been released from the hospitals. The number of fatalities in the city so far reached 5,650.

The total number of infected cases reached 20,14,567 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 19,91,410 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery. Around 1,608 patients are undergoing treatment at home isolation on Friday while 334 patients are in hospitals.

Around 46 patients are in Safe Homes. As many as 329 telemedicine consultations have been given by the dedicated cell of the health department in the past 24 hours. State has so far carried out of total 10,87,999 telemedicine consultations till date. State on Friday addressed 1,226 general queries taking the total number of consultations done in Bengal to 25,50,889. Around 59 tele-psychological counselings have been addressed on Friday.