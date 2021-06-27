About 1,894 fresh cases; positivity rate at 3.42%

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infection in Bengal has dropped to 1,894 on Saturday from 1,933 on Friday. The total number of infected cases has gone up to 14,93,113 Covid cases till Saturday. Around 1,994 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours taking the total number of patients being released from hospitals to 14,53,431 so far till Saturday.



Number of fatalities dropped to 32 on Saturday from what remained at 35 on Friday. The Covid positivity rate stood at 3.42 per cent as on Saturday.

The total tally of fatalities in the state reached 17,583. The number of active cases remained at 22,099 on Saturday. Covid recovery rate stood at 97.34 per cent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 3.42 on Saturday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 8.21. Bengal has so far conducted 1,40,06,034 Covid sample tests so far with around 55,348 samples being tested in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata has registered 8 Covid deaths on Saturday while North 24-Parganas has seen 9 Covid deaths. South 24-Parganas has reported 6 deaths, Howrah 1 death, East Burdwan 1, West Midnapore 1, Nadia 3, North Dinajpur 1, Jalpaiguri 1 and Darjeeling 1. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 176 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 229. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,888 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,443 people so far.

According to the health department's figure, no new confirmed mucormycosis case was reported from the state on Saturday. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases has far remained 66 in the state. Two new suspected cases have however been reported on Saturday.

One death was reported among suspected cases. No new death has been reported among confirmed cases. Cumulative deaths among confirmed cases remained at 16 on Saturday and 37 among suspected cases.

The total number of suspected cases reached 164 in the state so far.