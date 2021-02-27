Abbas Siddiqui to join Left rally at Brigade on Feb 28

Kolkata: The influential cleric of Furfura Sharif Dargah in Hooghly, Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui, will attend the rally of the Left Front at Brigade Parade Grounds on February 28.

"We have finalised the seat-sharing with the Left Front in the forthcoming Assembly polls. I will be present at the Brigade rally and I will urge all my party members to take part in the rally," Siddiqui said, who recently floated a new political party, the Indian Secular Front (ISF). Siddiqui is likely to be a speaker at the Brigade rally. Sources said the Left agreed to leave 30 seats to ISF in the upcoming elections. The Forward Bloc is expected to leave four seats and RSP and CPI will leave two seats each. The remaining seats will be left by CPI(M) so that ISF can field its candidates on those seats.

Siddiqui reiterated that talks are on with the Congress on the seat-sharing issue. "We are hopeful that things will be finalised soon and we will be contesting the elections together with the Left and the Congress," he added.