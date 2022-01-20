70% patients in MR Bangur need O2 support; state may survey if hit by Omicron or Delta variant

Kolkata: State health department may conduct a survey at the MR Bangur Hospital over a span of 30 days to ascertain whether the Covid infected patients are mostly Omicron positives or they are down with any other variant including the Delta that had created havoc in Bengal last year.



According to sources, nearly 70 per cent of the total Covid infected patients in the MR Bangur Hospital are requiring oxygen support. Many of the infected patients are turning critical. Most of the Omicron infected patients in the state are found to have mild symptoms while many are asymptomatic.

As a result a majority of the patients are undergoing treatment from home isolation. Most of the patients who are getting admission in various hospitals in the city are elderly people with comorbidity.

In case of MR Bangur, most of the Covid beds are occupied. As a large number of people are requiring oxygen support in the MR Bangur, the health department is keen to perform genome sequencing on at least 20 samples from this hospital.

The survey will be carried out for a month with a purpose to find out the variants.

The survey will be performed to detect how deadly the impact of Omicron on the elderly and comorbid citizens is.

Incidentally, it may be mentioned here that most of the critical care beds in both the government and private hospitals are occupied by the elderly people who have comorbidities.

Critical care beds in most of the private hospitals in the city have almost been filled up.

In case of government hospitals, the more than 50 percent of the critical care beds have been occupied on an average basis.

In case of MR Bangur Hospital, around 60 HDU beds have been filled up out of total 199. Out of 78 CCU beds in Bangur, nearly 70 beds have been filled up. Out of total 33 ICU beds in the Beliaghata ID Hospital, around 20 have been occupied.

In Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, nearly 40 CCU beds are vacant out of total 79.