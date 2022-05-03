6 hurt as bus rams into guard wall of bridge

KOLKATA At least six persons were injured after a South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) bus met with an accident at Memari in East Burdwan on Monday morning.



The passengers were rushed to a local hospital from where five of them were discharged after necessary treatment. One passenger is still admitted.

According to sources, the bus left from Karunamoyee terminus in Salt Lake for Asansol around 6 am on Monday. Passengers alleged that the bus was moving at high speed along National Highway 2. While passing through the Kanaidanga area of Memari around 7 am, the driver suddenly lost control and hit the guard wall of a bridge. After crashing with the guard wall the bus was found hanging. Passengers of the bus panicked and started screaming. Local people informed the police. Within a few moments cops from the Palsit outpost and Memari police station arrived and started rescuing operations.

After the passengers were taken to the hospital, the bus was pulled up on the road using a hydraulic crane. Police said that a mechanical test of the bus will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the accident. However, passengers alleged that the driver was driving at a high speed and had lost control while passing through the bridge.