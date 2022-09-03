5 held for robbing man of Rs 10L by posing as cops

kolkata: Five persons, including a Group D staff of the West Bengal Assembly, were arrested late on Thursday night and during the wee hours of Friday for allegedly snatching away Rs 10 lakh from a man.

The accused persons had reportedly introduced themselves as police officers and took away the money. According to sources, on Thursday Syed Asif Maqsood. A wholesaler of fish having two shops in Baithakkhana area lodged a complaint at the Muchipara police station against a few unknown miscreants, who snatched away a bag containing Rs 10 lakh from his employee Md. Sanaullah. Maqsood told the cops that on Thursday evening he gave the bag full of money to Sanaullah in order to keep it at his residence and deposit the money to the bank later. Around 6 pm, Sanaullah left his shop and was walking to his home. A few moments later, Sanaullah returned and told Maqsood that a few people surrounded him and snatched away the bag containing the money posing as policemen.

Sanaullah told the cops that when he was passing through the Lattupara mosque, four miscreants surrounded him impersonating police personnel and started questioning him about the money. The accused persons threatened Sanaullah to frame him in a case of unaccounted money. Despite that, when Sanaullah refused to let go of the bag, the accused persons snatched it away. Acting on a tip off, cops nabbed four accused persons identified as Sunny Hazra, Samar Dutta, Tinku Sahani and Pappu Khatick of Bowbazar from the crossing of Narkeldanga Main Road and Kabi Sukanto Sarani near Phoolbagan. After interrogating them, cops arrested another person identified as Samir Hajra.