5 held for raping minor in Kolkata

Kolkata: Five persons have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a girl in the city's Haridevpur area, police said on Wednesday.



The incident took plac on Tuesday when the minor was out with her elder sister, a police officer said.

As per the FIR lodged at Haridevpur Police Station, the accused took her to a flat on Karunamoyee Ghat Road, and took turns to rape her, he said.

Police nabbed the five persons, as identified by the girl, from the locality.

"We are investigating the matter. Evidence has been collected from the flat, the officer said.