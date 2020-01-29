3 injured, 1 missing in road mishap on Basanti Highway

Kolkata: Three persons were injured and one went missing after a car lost control and fell into a roadside water body near Chowbaga on Basanti Highway on Wednesday afternoon.



According to sources, on Wednesday afternoon a hatchback car was moving towards Science City from Malancha along the Basanti Highway. It is alleged that the car was running at a high speed and it lost control while taking a turn between Chowbaga and Koyla Deport area. Consequently, it fell into a roadside water body with all the passengers.

Some of the locals saw the accident and ran to the spot and started rescuing the occupants of the car. Meanwhile, Pragati Maidan police station was informed. Within a short time, police along with Disaster Management Group (DMG) team arrived at the spot and started rescue operations. One of the injured persons was rescued by the locals.

Later, the DMG team rescued two others and rushed them to a private hospital where they are still undergoing treatment.

However, during the rescue operation, DMG team failed to locate the driver of the car identified as Sonu. Other three occupants of the car who are undergoing treatment are all minors. The car was fished out of the water after a few hours of attempt with the help of a crane. After the car was fished out, DMG divers went inside the water to locate Sonu. But till sundown, he could not be located.

Due to lack of sufficient light, the search operation has been stopped. Sources claimed that search operation will resume on Thursday morning.